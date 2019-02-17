Dr M, Siti Hasmah attend national-level CNY open house 2019

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and his wife Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali attend the Chinese New Year open house at Dataran Centrio, Seremban 2 February 17, 2019. — Bernama pic

SEREMBAN, Feb 17 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and his wife, Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali, attended the national-level Chinese New Year Open House 2019 at Dataran Centrio, Seremban 2, here tonight.

The couple arrived at the venue at 8.45 pm and were welcomed by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng, Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Mohamaddin Ketapi, Transport Minister cum Seremban MP Anthony Loke Siew Fook and Deputy Communications and Multimedia Minister Eddin Syazlee Shith.

Also present were Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun and his wife, Datin Seri Wan Hasni Wan Yusof.

Dr Mahathir then officiated the open house, which was also attended by thousands of people from 6 pm.

This is Dr Mahathir’s third visit to the state after being appointed as Malaysia’s seventh prime minister on May 10 last year. His first visit was on Oct 8.

Apart from being served with various types of Malaysian traditional dishes and delicacies, the guests were also entertained by the traditional 24-Season Drum performances and lion dance by the world champion, the Muar Lion Dance Troupe. — Bernama