Sarawak Health Dept confirms dengue outbreak in Kuching

A municipal council worker carries out fogging on the grounds of an apartment block in Petaling Jaya August 23, 2018. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUCHING, Feb 16 — Sarawak State Health Department confirmed a dengue outbreak around Sekama here, covering two localities, namely in Jalan Sekama and Jalan Sekama Utara where the outbreaks were declared on January 23 and on February 11 respectively.

Sarawak Health director Dr Jamilah Hashim when confirming the same said until February 14, 12 dengue cases had been reported in Jalan Sekama, while another three cases were reported in Jalan Sekama Utara.

To prevent the spread of the epidemic, she urged all residents and owners of premises in both localities to carry out environmental clean-up activities and to check and destroy aedes mosquito breeding grounds at their premises each week.

Sarawak Health Department would like to remind the public that the fight against dengue fever is a joint responsibility which requires the involvement and cooperation of various agencies and communities,” she said.

In fact, she said, individuals or premises owners should also ensure that the environment is always clean and don't become aedes mosquito breeding sites

She said homeowners also needed to spray insecticides (aerosol spray) inside their residences to kill adult aedes mosquitoes and if you have fever immediately seek medical attention and treatment at a nearby health clinic.

“Any delay can be fatal, and always take preventive measures against dengue fever in accordance with guidelines recommended by the Ministry of Health Malaysia by visiting the website at www.myhealth.gov.my or www.infosihat.gov.my,” she said.

She said the Sarawak Health Department is committed and cooperates with all agencies in order to control and address any dengue fever outbreak for the well-being of the people of Sarawak. — Bernama