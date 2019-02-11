Najib’s three money laundering charges transferred to High Court

Datuk Seri Najib Razak arrives at the Kuala Lumpur High Court February 11,2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 11 — Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak has had three of his charges at the Sessions Court relating to money laundering transferred to the High Court.

Justice Nazlan Mohd Ghazali allowed the transfer today but told the prosecution led by Attorney General Tommy Thomas that he must make a separate application for the three new cases together with Najib’s SRC International cases.

“My view as per the usual process the three charges ought to be registered for trial at the High Court. After the Sessions Court it comes up to the High Court and (the application for joint trial) must be registered again at any criminal High Court in Kuala Lumpur.

“If it (the three charges) is not (trialled) in this court then maybe an application can be made for it to be transferred here,” said Nazlan.

Thomas had requested under Section 417 of the Criminal Procedural Code (CPC) to have the three charges first slapped on Najib on January 28 to be tried together with the former premier’s SRC cases as it was related.

However Najib’s lawyer Tan Sri Shafee Abdullah had argued saying Section 417 only allows for a transfer to a higher court and not for a joint trial.

MORE TO COME