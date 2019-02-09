MACC nabs former Johor MP over alleged Felda-linked bribe

MACC has arrested a former Johor MP over alleged bribes amounting to RM230,000 for a project linked to Felda. ― Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 9 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has arrested a former Johor MP over alleged bribes amounting to RM230,000 for a project linked to Federal Land Development Authority (Felda).

Malaysiakini reported a source saying the former lawmaker was arrested that the Putrajaya MACC headquarters this afternoon, and will be charged in Johor Baru tomorrow.

The arrest was confirmed by MACC deputy commissioner (operations) Datuk Seri Azam Baki.

The former MP, who carries the “datuk” title used to be a member of Felda board of directors.

Malaysiakini reported that the former lawmaker had allegedly used his position to propose and approve the appointment of a printing company — in which he holds shares — to print the 1Suara newsletter from 2012 to 2015.

In exchange, the “datuk” received RM50,000 in cash in 2013 and a plot of land in Kota Tinggi worth RM180,000 the next year.

The project was to be valued at RM13 million, the report said.