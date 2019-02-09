Health DG: Selangor records highest number of Chikungunya cases

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah says a total of 39 Chikungunya cases have been reported in the country since January until February 7 this year. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 9 ― A total of 39 Chikungunya cases have been reported in the country since January until February 7 this year, with Selangor recording the highest number of cases, totalling 23, said Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said Melaka recorded the second highest number of cases, totalling nine, followed by Kelantan (six) and Perlis (one).

Preventive and control measures have been carried out after the Chikungunya cases were reported last January 29 at Tanjung Sepat in Kuala Langat, Selangor, he said in a statement today.

On the 23 cases recorded in Selangor, he said, they involved out-patients with no death reported.

He advised those with Chikungunya-related symptoms such as fever, rashes, body aches and severe joint pain to seek immediate treatment.

According to Dr Noor Hisham, up to February 7, fogging has been conducted at 1,1740 houses in Tanjung Sepat, as well as gotong-royong activities.

He advised the public to ensure the cleanliness of their surrounding and also to keep their surrounding free of mosquito breeding grounds. ― Bernama