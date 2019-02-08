Investigate finances of all political parties, not just that of PAS, Hadi tells MACC

PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang said the source of PAS’ income comes from their over one million members from over 190 state and parliamentary constituencies. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 8 — PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang wants the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to not just investigate his party’s finances but also that of all other political parties.

“We’re ready to cooperate with the MACC but if they want to open an investigation against us then they must also investigate other parties,” Abdul Hadi said during a media session live on Facebook today.

“They should check how DAP and others get their money and how they spend it. Our source of income comes from our large membership numbers throughout the country.

“In fact we know there are are political parties out there that do not know the rules and are afraid of someone checking on their finances.”

Abdul Hadi said the source of PAS’ income comes from their over one million members from over 190 state and parliamentary constituencies. He questioned if DAP had as many sources of income as them and where do they get their money from.

“So we have our sources, where is DAP’s? Where do they get their money? That’s why you can’t just investigate us it’s not fair,” said Abdul Hadi.

PAS members collected around RM2.1 million to pay the legal fees for the impending case against Sarawak Report editor Rewcsatle-Brown.

As the case was settled out of court, Abdul Hadi was asked what the final collection was and what they’re planning to do with the money.

“I don’t know the final figures you have to check with the treasurer,” said Hadi.

“The main thing is both parties agreed to drop the case and we avoided going to court. This also proves that whatever they said about me and the party was unwarranted and untrue.”

The investigation comes after PAS announced it had settled their defamation suit against Clare Rewcastle-Brown who claimed the party had received money from Umno.

An audio recording featuring PAS central committee member Nik Mohamad Abduh Nik Abdul Aziz allegedly talking about the money surfaced as part of the evidence.

Nik Abduh was at the Kelantan MACC headquarters here today to give his statement over an allegation that several leaders of the opposition party had received a total of RM90 million suspected to be money from the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) state investment fund.

Nik Abduh, who is Bachok Member of Parliament, arrived alone at the Kelantan MACC headquarters in Jalan Lundang here at about 10.20 am and was led into the building by two MACC officers.