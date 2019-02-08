DAP 'enemy of Islam'? Actually, we're friends of moderate Islam, Kit Siang tells Hadi

Lim Kit Siang says DAP is always a 'friend of Islam' which is moderate and tolerant which will make Malaysia a world top-class nation. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 8 ― Lim Kit Siang today sought to fend of accusations that the DAP is an “enemy of Islam”, by pointing out that the party had consistently back those who believed in a moderate version of Islam which is in line with a multi-ethnic Malaysia.

He pointed out that DAP worked together with PAS in the Barisan Alternatif in 1999-2001 and Pakatan Rakyat from 2008-2015 on the basic of common principles and not opportunism, and ended these alliances when the Islamist party became insistent with the push for an Islamic State and its support for ex-prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

“DAP is always a 'friend of Islam' which is moderate and tolerant which will make Malaysia a world top-class nation and not an extremist and intolerant Islam which divide Malaysians and will destroy the Malaysian Dream,” the Iskandar Puteri MP said in a statement.

Lim claimed the reason why PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang accused the DAP of being a “enemy of Islam” was because the latter was trying to divert public attention from the withdrawal of his legal suit against Clare Rewcastle-Brown, editor of Sarawak Report and an out-of-court settlement which enabled the original Sarawak Report article on Najib allegedly giving RM90 million to PAS to remain online.

Earlier this week, Abdul Hadi sought to explain why PAS ended its alliance with DAP some years back, and in doing so accused the latter party of being an “enemy of Islam.”

The PAS president said this was also why the Islamist party cut ties with its former members and leaders who have since left the party and allowed “non-Muslims” to lead them.