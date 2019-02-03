Malaysia seeks further discussion after vehicles with summonses banned from Singapore

Marzuki Yahya takes his oath before Dewan Negara Speaker Tan Sri SA Vigneswaran at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur, July 17, 2018. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

BATU KAWAN, Feb 3 — Malaysia will hold further discussions with Singapore on the order from the neighbouring country barring foreign vehicles with outstanding summonses from entering the republic from April, says Deputy Foreign Minister Senator Datuk Marzuki Yahya.

He urged all quarters against issuing any statement at the moment which could give a negative perception to the Malaysia-Singapore ties.

‘’We understand the ban has been issued effective April 1, 2019. We are in the process of discussion with Singapore and we need to discuss further on the matter.

‘’We have our own method to discuss this matter with Singapore. The discussion will be conducted simultaneously with the bilateral meeting with the republic later,’’ he told reporters after a ceremony to hand over Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia membership forms from Bandar Cassia residents, Batu Kawan Division here today.

Marzuki said this to comment on the Johor International Trade, Investment and Utility Committee chairman Jimmy Puah Wee Tse yesterday who said Malaysia also had the right to make the same rule.

Yesterday, Singapore in a statement, announced the possibility of not allowing foreign vehicles which had unpaid traffic, parking and emission of excessive smoke summonses from entering the republic from April 1.

In another development, Marzuki said the series of discussions between Malaysia and Singapore on bilateral issues, specifically involving air space and harbour limit had shown positive developments.

‘’We had a meeting on the matters with the Singapore representatives who came to Wisma Putra last week and the results are very good.

‘’We will continue the discussion on a date to be decided later with the possibility the meeting will be held in Singapore,’’ he said. — Bernama