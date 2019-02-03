Love scam syndicate uses Islam to fleece victims in Terengganu

The ‘love scam’ syndicate in Terengganu has been detected of using Islam to fleece their victims. — AFP pic

KUALA TERENGGANU, Feb 3 — The ‘love scam’ syndicate in Terengganu has been detected of using Islam to fleece their victims, said state police chief Datuk Aidi Ismail.

He said the police detected the latest tactic when several complaints received from victims claiming to have transferred some money to the syndicate members to help them to learn more about Islam.

“Syndicate members will persuade the victims to deposit a sum of money, sometimes of up to hundreds of thousands of ringgit, even if they only know each other online,” he told reporters here today.

Earlier, Aidi witnessed the handover of duties between Terengganu Criminal Investigation Department (CID) chief ACP Fazlisyam Abdul Majid and CID deputy chief (Investigations/Legal) Supt Suffian Santong; between Integrity and Standard Compliance Department chief DSP Amran Mohd Ghani and his deputy ASP Nurul Isma Khairuddin, and ACP Abdul Rahim Mat Din who would assume his new post as Kuala Terengganu district police chief.

Aidi said 53 fraud cases involving ‘love scam’ were reported in the state last year with losses amounting to RM12 million. — Bernama