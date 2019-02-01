Singapore may deny entry to foreign vehicles with unpaid fines from April 1

According to the statement, about 60,000 foreign vehicles enter Singapore daily.

SINGAPORE, Feb 1 — Singapore may deny entry to foreign vehicles with a number of outstanding fines for traffic, parking or vehicular emissions offences, starting April 1.

“This move aims to strengthen enforcement of such offences,” Housing and Development Board, Land Transport Authority, National Environment Agency, Singapore Police Force and Urban Redevelopment Authority said in a joint statement today.

According to the statement, about 60,000 foreign vehicles enter Singapore daily.

“The majority of foreign motorists are law-abiding. However, there are some who break our rules but do not settle their outstanding fines for offences committed.

“We take a serious view of those who do not do so. To remind foreign motorists to settle their outstanding fines, flyers have been distributed, and billboards displayed, at land checkpoints.

“Traffic Police and other government agencies have also been conducting operations at the land checkpoints to detect such vehicles, to get them to settle their outstanding fines,” the agencies said.

Despite these measures, the agencies said some foreign motorists continue to disregard their outstanding fines.

“To further deter such behaviour and more effectively enforce against those who fail to settle their fines, foreign vehicles with a number of outstanding fines for vehicle-related offences may be denied entry into Singapore from April 1, 2019,” they stressed.

To avoid being denied entry into Singapore, foreign motorists are strongly advised by the agencies to check if they have any outstanding fines for vehicle-related offences and settle them promptly.

All fines can be checked at www.axs.com.sg. Payment for the fines can be made through four channels namely AXS kiosks, AXS website and AXS mobile app; respective agencies’ websites; respective agencies’ customer service counters; and SingPost Post Offices (applicable for all agencies except Traffic Police).

The statement said foreign motorists who wish to seek clarifications on their offences may contact Housing & Development Board at 1800 - 2255432 or email: [email protected]; Land Transport Authority (1800 - 2255582); National Environment Agency (6225 5632); Singapore Police Force (Traffic Police) (6547 0000); and Urban Redevelopment Authority (6329 3434). — Bernama