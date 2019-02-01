Bomoh joins search for missing Finnish tourist

Rompin district police chief, DSP Azli Mohd Noor, shows a picture of missing Finnish tourist Nakitin Aleksis Elis Valtteri in Rompin February 1, 2019. — Bernama pic

ROMPIN, Feb 1 — With just a lot of dead-end leads, the search-and-rescue (SAR) team still hasn’t found the tourist from Finland who went missing in Pulau Tioman some 11 days ago.

Nakitin Aleksis Elis Valtteri, 20, was reported missing on January 22 by Jamsari Ismail, 47, who said he made the young man’s acquaintance a day before he disappeared.

In a bid to help the 68 officers from the Royal Malaysian Police, General Operations Force, Fire and Rescue Department and Civil Defence Force — as well as three tracking dogs — find the missing man, Bernama observed a group of locals being led by someone believed to be a bomoh (shaman) enter the jungle near the Paya Beach Resort around 3pm today.

After heading the SAR operation which was in full swing this morning, Rompin district police chief, DSP Azli Mohd Noor, told Bernama that despite the lack of progress, the team will continue searching because they believe Valtteri is still on the island.

“I do not think the victim has left the island because his possessions — RM6,000, passport, visa and clothes — are still in the house he was staying at.

“We also found a plane ticket to Doha dated March 23 in his bag,” Azli said.

CCTV footage from a nearby resort captured an image of Valtteri between 7am and 8.30am, on January 22.

Police investigations show the victim arrived in Malaysia on Jan 18 and came to the island on January 21, before he was reported missing the day after.

Azli said the SAR operation has covered more than 10 sq km encompassing Kampung Tekek, Kampung Juara, Kampung Paya and Kampung Gemilang. — Bernama