Rubber glove maker WRP to face charges for withholding migrant workers’ salaries

The Human Resources Ministry said the Labour Department has initiated legal action against WRP Asia Pacific Sdn Bhd. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 31 — The Human Resources Ministry announced today that the government will take WRP Asia Pacific Sdn Bhd to court for withholding the salaries of its workers from Bangladesh and Nepal, which triggered a strike by 2,000 staff earlier this week.

The ministry said the Sepang-based latex glove manufacturer was found to have withheld the salaries for its migrant work staff since November last year.

The ministry added that the company will still have to face legal action even after it agreed last Tuesday to pay the workers their three months salaries owed.

“This is to ensure the incident does not repeat itself and to serve as a reminder to other employers as well,” it said in a statement.

The ministry said the Labour Department has initiated legal action against the rubber glove maker.

The ministry added that it had a meeting with the company and the Bangladesh and Nepal embassies where an agreement was reached on a payment schedule that would see WRP workers receive their monthly salaries and overtime claims paid on time again from next tomorrow.

The ministry said that the payment for wages for November 2018 started on January 28 while overtime was paid on January 29. December’s wages would be paid latest by February 1 while overtime would be paid by February 15 and January’s pay and overtime would be paid on February 28.

On January 29, it was reported that some 2,000 Nepali workers were on strike at the company’s factory in Bandar Baru Salak Tinggi in Sepang.

After investigation, the company was found to have committed labour offences including not paying workers’ wages for three months, not paying overtime, unfair pay cuts and wrongful working hours during break and public holidays.

The three-day strike ended on the same day after the company agreed to pay the outstanding wages.

