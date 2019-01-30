Police: Total road accidents up, but fatalities down 6.3pc in 2018

Bukit Aman Department of Investigation and Traffic Enforcement director DCP Datuk Azisman Alias speaks during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur January 30, 2019. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 30 ― The number of fatalities on the road dropped as much as 6.3 per cent last year, to 5,870 cases compared to 6,265 cases in 2017.

Bukit Aman Traffic Investigations and Enforcement Department director Deputy Commissioner Datuk Azisman Alias said that while the total road accidents rose from 533,875 cases in 2017 to 548,598 cases last year, there has been an overall improvement in traffic incidents nationwide to not just road deaths but also the number of serious accidents and fender benders.

“The number of serious accidents decreased from 2,468 in 2017 to 2,242 last year (9.2 per cent) and the number of minor accidents decreased from 4,919 to 44,236 (13.9 per cent),” he told a press conference here today.

He attributed the increase in total number of traffic accidents both major and minor to the higher number of vehicles on the road, adding that it was it unusual.

The state with the most accidents last year was Selangor with 163,078 cases or 29.7 per cent, followed by Johor at 78,812 or 14.4 per cent and Kuala Lumpur at 72,284 or 13.2 per cent.

He also said motorcyclists contributed the most in deaths recorded last year at 4,128 out of 6,284 people or 65.7 per cent.

The main reason for the fatalities was due to speeding and collisions, affecting 2,110 out of 5,870 people.

Azisman also advised road users to plan their journeys back to their respective hometowns to avoid getting stuck in traffic congestions for the upcoming Chinese New Year festival, which falls on February 5 and 6.

“Be patient and courteous when travelling during this festive season,” he said, adding that those caught flouting traffic rules during the police operation codenamed Ops Selamat will face the maximum fine of RM300.

Ops Selamat started yesterday and will continue until February 12.

The six offences highlighted by police include speeding, driving in the emergency lane, using your mobile phone while driving, cutting queue, overtaking on double lines and running a red light.