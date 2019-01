Tengku Puan Pahang proclaimed as Tengku Ampuan of Pahang (VIDEO)

Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah and Tengku Puan Pahang Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah pray during his coronation at Istana Abu Bakar in Pekan January 15, 2019. — Bernama pic

PEKAN, Jan 29 — Tengku Puan Pahang Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah Almarhum Sultan Iskandar was today proclaimed as the new Tengku Ampuan of Pahang, 31 years after the title was last bestowed.

The proclamation was made by the Sultan of Pahang Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at a ceremony steeped in tradition at Balairung Seri, Istana Abu Bakar here.

Keberangkatan tiba Sultan dan Tengku Ampuan Pahang ke Balairung Seri Istana Abu Bakar, Pekan sempena Istiadat Pemasyhuran Tengku Ampuan Pahang, Tengku Mahkota Pahang dan Pemangku Raja Pahang hari ini. pic.twitter.com/BIHAXOgxqt — BERNAMA (@bernamadotcom) January 29, 2019

Tunku Azizah is the fifth Tengku Ampuan Pahang of the modern Pahang sultanate. — Bernama