Dr Boo: Reintroducing civics education will enlighten Malaysians on their rights

JOHOR BARU, Jan 26 — Former Johor DAP chairman Dr Boo Cheng Hau today welcomed the decision by the Education Ministry to revive civics education in schools, as the syllabus is important to educate Malaysians about both their rights and duties.

He said civics education was last abolished from the country’s national school syllabus in the 1970s.

“The civics education is important to educate our citizens about both their rights and duties to the people, country and the society.

“For many years, we in the Pakatan Harapan (PH), especially DAP leaders, including myself, have been telling people that getting an education is their right and the allocations that the schools received are from the taxpayer's pockets,” said Dr Boo in a statement posted on his Facebook page today.

However, Dr Boo pointed out that he had protested the idea of political leaders and ministers presenting mock cheques to schools as if it's their personal handouts.

“This sort of practice is against our civic conscience and spirit,” he said.

Dr Boo stressed that education is everyone's right, and it should not be politicised.

“The best civic education is led by example, and I would strongly suggest that the Education Ministry give a directive to stop all practices of mock cheque presentation ceremonies by political leaders as if taxpayer's money can be used for their own “philanthropic acts”, while the money is from people's pockets,” said the 54-year-old former Skudai assemblyman.

In December 4, Education Minister Maszlee Malik said civics education will be reintroduced in schools in order to transform students into world-class citizens.

On June 6, the Education Ministry set up an Education Policy Committee to review the national education policies as well as to improve the curriculum and educational system from preschool to university level by incorporating civic and ethical education.