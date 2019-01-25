Singapore agrees to end Seletar ILS suspension earlier by March

Anthony Loke speaks during a visit to the Land Public Transport Agency’s Central Territory office in Kelana Jaya January 25, 2019. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 25 ― Singapore said today it has agreed to Transport Minister Anthony Loke’s proposal for a shorter period in the suspension of the instrument landing system (ILS) at the Seletar Airport.

Loke’s Singaporean counterpart Khaw Boon Wan said in a brief Facebook post that the mutual suspension of the ILS and Malaysia’s restricted area (RA) over Pasir Gudang by March instead of the end of May this year.

“I have accepted Minister Anthony Loke’s counter-proposal to extend our mutual suspension of the Seletar ILS and Pasir Gudang RA to end March 2019.

“It is a good idea to nudge our officials to follow up speedily on what the two Ministers had agreed on the way forward,” Khaw said.

Khaw said the civil authorities of both Singapore and Malaysia have published Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) to that affect at 6pm today.

“I am happy to see the two regulators working together for the larger good of civil aviation safety and efficiency in our congested air space,” Khaw said.

Loke said earlier today that Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad mooted the shorter suspension period.

Both Loke and Khaw had met over the issue earlier this week.

Earlier this month, both sides agreed to mutually suspend the ILS and RA, following a bilateral meeting between Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah and his counterpart Dr Vivian Balakrishnan.

In December last year, Singapore made public its intention to implement the system by this month, which Putrajaya said would inevitably affect the development of Pasir Gudang as it would be subject to the height restrictions of the ILS.

The ILS would have restricted future developments in Pasir Gudang as any structures must be under the safety height buffer, which was as low as 54m for anything built just 3km away from Seletar, according to Loke.

In response, the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia published a NOTAM on December 25, last year, informing the aviation community of its establishment of a permanent RA for the purpose of military activities over Pasir Gudang with effect from January 2, 2019.