Landslide causes extensive damage to TM’s network in Sarawak

TM’s network in Sarawak was damaged due to a massive landslide near Tatau. ― Picture via SoyaCincau

KUCHING, Jan 25 ― A massive landslide near Tatau in Sarawak has caused extensive damage to TM’s network. The damage required about 400 metres of cables to be replaced and affected several services including unifi and Streamyx in Sibu and Tanjung Manis in the state.

TM posted about the incident on Twitter at 11.30pm last night to inform customers that they may face difficulties accessing the internet during the period.

This morning, TM issued an update to say that they have managed to repair damage caused by the landslide and restore affected services within three hours from when the incident was detected.

Along with the update, TM also shared images taken from the location. ― SoyaCincau