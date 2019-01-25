Aussie man gravely injured after being hacked down in Sabah machete attack

The victim was first rushed to the Tuaran district hospital before being moved to the Queen Elizabeth hospital to receive further treatment. ― Picture via Facebook

KOTA KINABALU, Jan 25 ― An Australian living in Sabah was critically injured after an attack by a parang-wielding assailant in his home in Kampung Kiwoi, Tamparuli about 30km from here, yesterday afternoon.

Tuaran district police chief deputy superintendent Dzulbaharin Ismail said that the 46 year-old-man was found lying in a pool of blood with deep slashes on his head and arms by villagers on the roadside.

“We received a call from a member of the public at 2.50pm telling us they found a foreigner lying along the road of Jalan Kg. Kiwoi.

“Our early investigations show that the incident happened along a village road surrounded by hilly forests where the victim and his attacker were in an argument which escalated leading to the attack with a sharp object believed to be a machete, based on the victim’s injuries,” said Dzulbaharin.

He said police were looking for the suspect, believed to be in his 30s and known to the victim.

“There were no witnesses of the incident at the time but the victim was believed to have tried to escape based on the blood splatter found at the scene, some 40 metres apart. We also found a T-shirt and cap at the scene believed to be the victim’s,” he said.

The victim, who lived nearby with his wife, is in critical condition and was first rushed to the Tuaran district hospital before being moved to the Queen Elizabeth hospital to receive further treatment.

The case is being investigated under Section 324 of the Penal Code for causing hurt with a dangerous weapon.

Photos of the victim covered in blood, along with speculation that the suspect was an illegal immigrant high on drugs has been circulating on social media.