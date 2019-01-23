Taiping Zoo welcomes adorable new baby elephant and spoonbill bird

Taiping with her newborn calf. The baby was born on December 30 and now weighs between 80kg and 90kg. — Picture courtesy of Taiping Zoo

TAIPING, Jan 23 — Taiping Zoo welcomed two new members recently, bringing its total population to 1,400 from 140 species.

The new babies, an elephant and African spoonbill bird, were introduced to the media today during a preview at the zoo.

Taiping Municipal Council president Datuk Abdul Rahim Md Ariff said the elephant and spoonbill bird were born on December 30.

“Now the zoo has nine elephants and three spoonbill birds,” he said.

In a statement here today, Rahim said the male calf was born to a 12-year-old cow named Taiping.

“The calf now weighs between 80kg and 90kg,” he added, noting Taiping herself was born in the zoo on June 6, 2007.

With the birth of the calf, the zoo has seven cows and two bulls, including the newborn.

“This is the fifth elephant birth at the zoo,” added Rahim.

The baby African spoonbill bird with its parents. It was also born on December 30. With its birth, the zoo now has three African spoonbill birds. — Picture courtesy of Taiping Zoo

For the spoonbill bird, Rahim said this was the second time the zoo has recorded a new arrival for the species since 2003.

“The zoo now has three spoonbill birds, including the newborn whose sex has yet to be determined,” added Rahim.

Rahim said 2018 was a busy year for the zoo with several births being recorded.

December and October were the busiest with four and five births recorded respectively.

“The new births are a precious achievement that will guarantee the sustainability of wildlife population,” said Rahim.