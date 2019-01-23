Girl on bike killed after car makes illegal turn in Bangsar

Fahmi Fadzil (left) is pictured with the parents of the deceased. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 23 — An 11-year-old girl died today after a taxi allegedly made an illegal turn and rammed into the motorcycle she was riding with her brother in Bangsar.

The Star Online reported that Athierah Batricesya was riding pillion with her 18-year-old brother Amzar Hazieq Azizi, who sustained light injuries, on Jalan Maarof when the car crashed into them near the Jalan Tandok junction at about 7am.

“She died at the scene. Her brother suffered bruises to his left leg,” Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief Asst Comm Zulkefly Yahya was quoted saying.

Lembah Pantai MP Fahmi Fadzil said the siblings were on Jalan Maarof heading towards Jalan Bangkung, while the car that hit them was turning from the Mid Valley ramp into Jalan Tandok.

“This is an illegal turn,” Fahmi posted in The Republic of Bangsar #TROB Facebook group.

“Based on these preliminary findings, I’ve asked DBKL (Kuala Lumpur City Hall) to urgently review the lower portion of the Midvalley ramp that goes into Jalan Maarof to make sure cars or other vehicles cannot make that turn to go into Jalan Tandok. It’s just too dangerous, and the plastic bollards are not effective,” he added.

The PKR lawmaker also said he was in the process of getting DBKL or developer PHB to expedite the construction of a pedestrian bridge or crossing so that pedestrians can walk to and fro the Bangsar LRT station and Jalan Tandok or Jalan Riong.