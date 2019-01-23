DAP veteran urges wife of PM’s aide, minister’s daughter resign from GLC positions

Yesterday, Dr Boo in his Facebook post described the appointments as ‘amazing’. — Picture via Facebook

JOHOR BARU, Jan 23 — Former Johor DAP chief Dr Boo Cheng Hau today accused the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government of cronyism, in light of the recent appointment of Amanah Ikhtiar Malaysia’s (AIM) new chairman, who is the wife of the prime minister’s political secretary.

“Couldn’t the government find any qualified talents and professionals without strings attached to the powers-that-be out of the 32 million Malaysian population?” he asked in a statement on his Facebook post.

AIM’s chairman Datuk Junaidah Kiting, who is married to Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s political secretary Abu Bakar Yahya, and AIM board member Nurul Iman Dzulkefly, daughter of Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad, came under scrutiny recently for their appointments to the government’s microfinancing agency for the poor.

Dr Boo, who is also Johor’s former Opposition chief, said there is clearly a conflict of interest in the appointments.

“For the reason of ‘conflict of interest’, you should step aside from the appointments, and let other professionals with no political allegiance, to take over.

“Worst of all, as a member of PH, I feel extremely ashamed for your indifference to public sentiments and reiterate BN/Umno’s rhetoric,” said the 54-year-old former Skudai assemblyman.

Earlier today, both Junaidah and Nurul Iman maintained that their appointments were based on merit.

Yesterday, Dr Boo in his Facebook post described the appointments as “amazing” and urged the PH leadership to revive its promises that no political figures nor their political allies or relatives should ever be appointed to head or be part of a government-linked corporation (GLC) management.

He said those who are already appointed should relinquish their appointments on the grounds of advocating genuine reforms and avoiding “conflict of interest”.