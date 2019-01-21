Under fire over slapping threat, Chef Wan says sorry to Najib

Chef Wan posted a lengthy explanation in a bid to clarify his earlier remarks on his private Instagram account this morning. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 21 —Celebrity chef Datuk Redzuawan Ismail today apologised to Datuk Seri Najib Razak, less than 24 hours after he threatened to slap the former prime minister.

Redzuawan, popularly known as Chef Wan, posted a lengthy explanation in a bid to clarify his earlier remarks on his private Instagram account this morning after criticisms from Facebook users and even an online boycott.

Redzuawan said he is apologising openly to Najib for the coarse language he used and that he had made those remarks at a point when he was very angry.

“To DS Najib this morning I apologise openly for the coarse language that I used when I was at my angriest!

“But if we make a big mistake we must swallow our pride to admit our mistakes as I have done this morning. Yes, I admit I was wrong when I was possessed by the devil and got angry!” Redzuawan said.

But Redzuawan also stressed he stood by his criticisms against Najib and Barisan Nasional, and that this public apology did not meant that what he previously said was incorrect.

“Yes I do not want to be an ungrateful human beings (sic) not to also appreciate his bits and pieces of contribution to this nation,” he said.

The chef also hit out at those calling for a boycott of his products, describing them as “kaki mengampu dan membodek” (bootlickers and sycophants).

“The truth is always the truth, and anyone who reads and understands properly what you have gone through as a child of FELDA will always support you for the truth and standby your honesty and integrity.

“To supporters of DS Najib, I can only say do not be instigators, OK! You can all fly your kites la and say whatever you want to say about me as I do not care,” he said.

He admitted that he was wrong to say what he did to Najib, but added that he will continue to fight for what he believes to be right.

The Singapore-born Redzuawan was reported by news portal Malaysiakini last Friday while campaigning for Pakatan Harapan in the Cameron Highlands by-election to have wanted to slap Najib over the latter’s remarks painting his Barisan Nasional leadership as a “golden age” for Felda settlers.

He also criticised the Pekan MP for Tan Sri Mohd Isa Abdul Samad as Felda chairman previously, despite the latter’s chequered past.