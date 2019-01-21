Accused of promoting pork in magazine, MAS says sorry... but it was actually beef

Malaysia Airlines said that Malaysia is a multicultural country and it has no intention to offend any party. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 21 — Malaysia Airlines (MAS) has apologised after it was accused of publishing an image of a pork dish in its January edition of inflight magazine Going Places.

The national carrier said that although it was an international airlines carrying passengers of all backgrounds, it did not mean to offend anyone with the promotion of a restaurant featuring pork on its menu.

Can Malaysia Airlines @MAS confirm if this story is true? pic.twitter.com/v77QeYcUFq — Kamaruddin Hassan (@Kamaruddin2014) January 21, 2019

“In the promotional article in the January edition of Going Places, it featured a restaurant providing a variety of food on the menu.

“The image featured slices of Wagyu beef and squid. Just like any lifestyle magazines, the review of the restaurant was meant to promote the eatery for passengers all over the world,” MAS was quoted saying by Malay-language portal Sinar Harian.

MAS also said that Malaysia is a multicultural country and it has no intention to offend any party.

The statement came after criticism claiming that it was being insensitive by publishing the image of a pork dish.