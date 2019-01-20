Johor cops bust two drug syndicates in four separate raids

The Johor Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) has busted two drug trafficking syndicates. — iStock.com pic via AFP

JOHOR BARU, Jan 20 — The Johor Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) has busted two drug trafficking syndicates and seized various drugs worth RM351,870 in four separate raids in Muar and Batu Pahat.

Johor NCID chief ACP Lukas Aket said in the first raid in Muar at 9.30pm last Thursday, police arrested five local men and two Indonesian men together with 1,050 grammes of syabu worth an estimated RM72,800.

He said police also seized two pistols, a bullet and two vehicles in the raid on a hut, which also housed an illegal workshop, near Taman Aman.

“We are still investigating to see if the pistol had been used before (in other criminal cases) and where it was obtained from,” he told reporters here today.

Lukas said the men, aged between 23 and 36, also tested positive for syabu.

He said the NCID also seized 6,945 grammes of heroin and 2,135 grammes of syabu in three different raids around Batu Pahat from 3.30am on Friday.

According to him, police also arrested a 50-year-old man, who tested positive for syabu, and seized two vehicles as well as cash and jewellery worth an estimated RM99,153.

“All the suspects have been remanded for seven days for further investigation under Section 39(B) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and Section 8 of the Firearms Act 1971,” he said.

He said the drugs seized were believed to have been smuggled in for distribution in the country.

He explained that since Jan 1, the Johor NCID police had arrested 1,407 people for various drug offences and seized 45.17 kilogrammes of drugs.

“The value of drug seized is RM1.7 million while RM429,000 worth of property have also been confiscated,” he said. — Bernama