BANGKOK, Jan 21 — Thailand has been feeling the effects of a powerful geomagnetic storm triggered by a solar flare earlier this week, but experts say the worst is already tapering off.

The country’s Geo‑Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (Gistda) announced that an X‑class solar flare erupted yesterday and its associated coronal mass ejection – essentially a massive burst of plasma and magnetic energy – headed straight for Earth, The Bangkok Post reported today.

Scientists classed the impact as a G4‑level geomagnetic storm, a high level on space weather alert systems, but forecasts showed the intensity dropping back to moderate levels within a day or two.

Before anyone imagines disaster, authorities were quick to stress that there’s no risk to people’s health or everyday household electronics as a result of this space weather event.

Where it does matter, though, is the technology we rely on – especially satellites circling low above the planet that may feel increased atmospheric drag and briefly need orbital adjustments.

GPS signals – the sort many people use for navigation and drone control – can wobble during strong geomagnetic conditions, which means accuracy may not be as sharp as usual.

And pilots and air traffic controllers are keeping an eye on high‑frequency radio communications, which can pop in and out when space weather gets grumpy.

Gistda said it’s continuing to monitor conditions and share updates, reassuring everyone that critical infrastructure like power grids is expected to stay stable despite the storm.

Experts also noted that Thailand is at a relatively low magnetic latitude compared with polar regions, so while effects are real, they’re generally less intense here than in places further north or south.

For now, organisations that depend on satellites or precise navigation are simply being asked to stay alert, but the message to the general public is clear – this was a space storm, not a daily life storm.