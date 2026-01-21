PARIS, Jan 21 — Louis Vuitton men’s designer Pharrell Williams yesterday presented a collection of understated elegance in muted tones to kick off Paris Fashion Week.

The autumn-winter show was held in a giant cube outside LVMH’s Louis Vuitton Foundation, which houses artworks behind its facade designed by the late American architect Frank Gehry.

Models present looks from Pharrell Williams’ Menswear Fall/Winter 2026–2027 collection for Louis Vuitton during Men’s Fashion Week in Paris January 20, 2026. — Reuters pic

Inside, models wearing classic dresses in beiges, greys and browns walked across the artificial lawn around what looked like a countryside retreat, with its spacious minimalist design of wood and glass evoking serene seclusion.

A model presents a creation from Pharrell Williams’ Menswear Fall/Winter 2026–2027 collection for Louis Vuitton during Men’s Fashion Week in Paris January 20, 2026. — Reuters pic

Models wore ties, long coats, double-breasted jackets and dark brown leather caps, with deep reds and light yellows providing occasional touches of colour.

A string orchestra and gospel-style dancers clapping and swaying to hip-hop beats provided the show’s soundtrack.

Pharrell Williams appears at the close of his Menswear Fall/Winter 2026–2027 show for Louis Vuitton during Men’s Fashion Week in Paris January 20, 2026. — Reuters pic

Williams, a Grammy-winning music producer who became Louis Vuitton’s menswear creative director in 2023, walked out at the show’s close to greet an audience that included singer John Legend, rappers Future and Skepta and France’s first lady, Brigitte Macron. — Reuters