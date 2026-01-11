AMSTERDAM, Jan 11 — A Dutch couple had their marriage annulled ​after the person officiating used ‌a ChatGPT-generated speech that was intended to be playful but failed to ‍meet legal requirements, according to a ‌court ruling published this week.

The pair from the city of Zwolle, whose names were redacted from the ‍January 5 decision under Dutch privacy rules, argued that they had intended to marry regardless of whether the right wording was used when they took their vows.

According to the decision, the person officiating their ceremony last April 19 asked whether they would “continue supporting each other, ‍teasing ‍each other and embracing each other, even when life gets difficult”.

The pair said “I do” ​and the officiant declared them “not only husband and wife, but above all a team, a crazy couple, each other’s love and home base”.

But the judge found that ‌they had not actually sworn to fulfil their marriage duties – something that is required ‍under Dutch law.

“The court understands that the date ‌in ‍the marriage deed is important to the man ‍and woman, but cannot ignore what the ‍law says.”

It ordered the marriage ⁠removed from ‍the Zwolle city registry. — Reuters