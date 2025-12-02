KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 2 — Bjak Malaysia has unveiled a major expansion of its online platform in a significant leap forward for digital insurance in Malaysia.

Recognised as an approved financial adviser by Bank Negara Malaysia, Bjak now hosts partnerships with 16 leading insurers, forming the country’s largest online insurance ecosystem.

This development positions the platform as a central player in the digital insurance landscape, offering comprehensive services allowing users to compare, purchase, and renew policies seamlessly online.

The platform now includes major insurers such as AIG, Allianz, Chubb, and more, marking the culmination of six years of persistent collaboration.

Bjak Malaysia chief executive officer Ronald Lim said the milestone enhances transparency, choice, and consumer empowerment, which have been core to the company’s mission from the beginning.

With Bjak’s financial adviser endorsement, the platform is set to deliver professional, unbiased financial advice tailored to individual needs.

The expanded network gives Malaysian car owners unparalleled access to motor insurance and takaful products, enabling informed decision-making via a secure digital interface.

Lim added that this initiative aims to simplify what has often been a complex purchasing process, aligning with broader goals of financial inclusion and digital literacy.

Celebrating this landmark, Lim emphasised the collective effort of its industry partners.

“Uniting 16 insurers under one platform highlights our shared commitment to enhancing digital access and consumer empowerment in Malaysia.

“The initiative is not just a company victory but a collaborative success in the industry,” he added.

As Malaysia continues to embrace the digital economy, Bjak’s initiative supports national objectives by providing a compliant and inclusive avenue for financial engagement.