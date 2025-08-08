KUALA TERENGGANU, Aug 8 — A mat rempit (illegal street racer) in his youth, Rusman Nordin was dismissed as “having no future” by the people who knew him.

But that was four decades ago.

Today, Rusman, 57, stands as Terengganu’s sole active traditional glass craftsman, and among the few remaining in the entire country.

Learning the art was the best thing that happened to him as it opened the door for him to earn a better living.

After nearly 40 years of his involvement in preserving this heritage craft, the father of three now wears a proud smile as his delicate glass carvings, which he produces under his brand Kumin Kraf, are popular among local and international art enthusiasts.

Met recently at his workshop at the Noor Arfa Craft Complex here, Rusman said his interest in the traditional craft began unintentionally, after being forced into it by his cousin, who did not want to see him wasting time loitering with fellow illegal racers.

“I started learning glass crafting in 1989 from a Chinese man at Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur. Back then, I was forced into it by my cousin because I had no direction and spent most of my time hanging out with my friends,” he told Bernama.

“At first, I wasn’t interested at all. But over time, as I got comfortable handling the tools as well as the heat and watched how glass could transform into something beautiful, I fell in love with it. Even more so when visitors admired and appreciated my work — that’s what kept me motivated.”

Rusman diligently mastered the craft over time, eventually producing a wide range of captivating glass sculptures well-suited as souvenirs, special gifts or home ornaments.

He can produce between 20 and 30 small sculptures per day, each unique and eye-catching. He also keeps his prices affordable so more people can own a piece of his art.

Rusman also said the glass used in his craft is imported from China and Japan.

As for the crafting process, he first heats the glass using the lampwork technique, and with the help of special tools, he shapes it into sculptures of animals, letters of the alphabet and other items.

“‘Pyrex’ glass is more expensive, but it’s heat-resistant and better suited for detailed work, compared to soda glass, which melts easily and is more fragile,” he said, adding that glass crafting demands a high level of patience and caution as the risk of injury from sharp glass shards is ever-present.

“I myself have been injured many times.”

Rusman gives a glass craft engraving demonstration at his workshop in the Noor Arfa Craft Complex (NACC) recently. — Bernama pic

He added that while many people know about batik and songket, not many have heard of glass crafting.

“When they visit my workshop, only then do they realise glass too can be crafted into beautiful items,” he said.

Rusman said the biggest challenge in sustaining glass crafting is the lack of interest in this traditional craft.

He said most young people who come to learn drop out because they cannot endure the intense heat involved in the work.

“For now, I’m the only active glass craftsman in Terengganu. All over Malaysia, there may not even be 10 of us left,” said Rusman, who once considered quitting but held on out of a sense of duty to preserve this artistic heritage.

Hoping more young people will explore this delicate art, Rusman is ready to pass on his knowledge to the next generation as he does not want to see this craft vanish.

“I hope the government and the relevant agencies can step in to reintroduce this craft to the community, whether through training, incentives or awareness campaigns.

“I’m not asking for anything for myself. I just want to see this art come alive again. In countries like China, glass art is celebrated. But here, we don’t even seem to care,” he said. — Bernama