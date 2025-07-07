KUALA SELANGOR, July 7 — Located just about an hour’s drive from the federal capital, Kuala Selangor is known not only as a seafood paradise and a popular spot to witness the enchanting fireflies at Kampung Kuantan, but also offers many other fascinating attractions.

These include exciting activities such as watching eagles swoop down on food thrown to them by boatmen ferrying tourists along the Selangor River, exploring the historically rich Bukit Malawati and tasting fresh fruits at Selangor Fruit Valley.

Traditional games museum

Home to 44 types of traditional games, the building housing the museum at Bukit Malawati here is still intact in its original structure.

It was built in 1904 and once served as the residence of an assistant engineer.

Visitors can take a look at the various materials used for traditional games that were once popular around Selangor and other states, including a 40-year-old congkak, wau (traditional kite), shell checkers, batu seremban and tins.

The entry fee is RM3 for Malaysian adults (free for children) and RM8 for non-citizens.

Assistant Curator of the Kuala Selangor District Museum, Mohd Ismail Ramlan, gives a briefing on the Traditional Games Museum during a three-day, two-night media visit under Tourism Malaysia’s Star Healing 2025 programme. — Bernama pic

Assistant curator of the Kuala Selangor District Museum Mohd Ismail Ramlan said one of the highlights of the museum is a dedicated area where visitors can try out the games themselves, making it an interactive and fun experience for all ages.

“Visitors can play traditional games like congkak and others, which can be captured as memories during a visit to the Traditional Games Museum,” he said.

The museum is open daily except Monday.

Kuala Selangor mural street art

This iconic alley in the old town of Kuala Selangor features about 20 mural artworks depicting stories of Bukit Malawati, which once served as a fortress during the reign of the Selangor Sultanate in the 18th and early 19th centuries, particularly during attacks by the Dutch.

This iconic alley in Kuala Selangor features around 20 murals illustrating Bukit Malawati’s role as a military stronghold during 18th- and early 19th-century Dutch invasions. — Bernama pic

Visitors can spend about 30 minutes appreciating the colourful mural art as well as taking photographs as the location is highly Instagram-worthy.

One particularly eye-catching mural is the depiction of ‘Legenda Makam Anak Dara’, said to be the story of a girl who mysteriously disappeared on the night of her wedding.

Eagle feeding on Sungai Selangor

Eagle feeding activities on Selangor River have become one of the main attractions in Pasir Penambang here.

Eagles glide low over the water in Kuala Selangor, a popular spot for birdwatching and wildlife sightings. — Bernama pic

A 30- to 45-minute boat ride along the river brings visitors close to the natural habitat of various eagle species, while offering breathtaking views of the river estuary.

Among the unique species that can be spotted here are the Brahminy Kite and Black Kite.

Ticket prices for this activity are RM25 and RM20 for Malaysian adults and children respectively; and RM50 and RM40 for non-Malaysian adults and children.

Selangor Fruit Valley

If you are visiting Kuala Selangor and looking for an agro-tourism experience that is educational and fun-filled, then stopping at the Selangor Fruit Valley (SFV) is a must.

Located about 10 minutes from the main town, SFV is a tropical fruit and vegetable farm owned by the Selangor Agricultural Development Corporation and has become one of the most popular agro-tourism attractions in the state.

For an educational and fun agro-tourism experience in Kuala Selangor, Selangor Fruit Valley (SFV) is a must-visit on your itinerary. — Bernama pic

Spanning 946 hectares, the area includes segments such as fruit and vegetable cultivation, animal farming and stingless bee rearing, as well as family-friendly agro-tourism facilities.

Among the local fruits available here are coconut, guava, durian, ciku, mango, mangosteen and nangcem, a unique hybrid of jackfruit and cempedak.

Visitors can also hop on a tram to tour the farm and enjoy the vast greenery — an ideal escape from the hustle and bustle of city life. — Bernama