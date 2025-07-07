JOHOR BARU, July 7 — While many his age prefer a quiet morning at home, 74-year-old Syed Abdul Rahman Syed Jaafar, fondly known as Pak Habib, can be found leading energetic aerobics sessions, music booming and smiles all around, at Taman Merdeka here.

A familiar figure to regulars at the park, Pak Habib teaches free aerobics classes from Thursday to Sunday, starting as early as 8am, drawing a loyal following from people of all ages and backgrounds.

Armed with a playlist of over 2,000 songs from various genres, he blends fitness with fun — mixing in everything from silat and Tai Chi to yoga, dangdut and zapin, to keep things lively.

At 74, Syed Abdul Rahman Syed Jaafar, fondly known as Pak Habib, brings energy, humour and inspiration to Taman Merdeka’s morning aerobics scene. — Bernama pic

“People won’t get bored if we mix it up. At the same time, I also give motivational talks and fitness tips during class,” said the former Telekom Malaysia technician, who also holds a Diploma in Sports Science from Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM).

His workouts are light and accessible, focusing on balance, blood circulation, muscle flexibility and breathing, making them suitable for all ages.

Pak Habib’s journey into aerobics began in the 1990s when a friend was searching for a male instructor.

“Back then, aerobics was usually taught by women, so I initially declined. But with a bit of encouragement and some sports knowledge, I gave it a shot — and here I am, still needed by the community even as age catches up,” he shared.

Despite participants spanning various age groups, most are senior citizens joining aerobics sessions led by Syed Abdul Rahman Syed Jaafar at Taman Merdeka today. — Bernama pic

Despite many urging him to slow down, Pak Habib remains steadfast in his belief that age should never be an excuse to stop moving.

“I may have physical limitations now, but that doesn’t mean we stop. We adapt to our abilities. The one gift Allah has given me is that I can speak well—I give motivation, crack jokes, and bring humour. That’s what makes my class vibrant,” he added.

Among his regular participants is 48-year-old Suhaila Abd Talib, who has been attending his sessions for more than a decade.

“He’s not just teaching aerobics. He gives motivation, shares health tips and makes it fun. I’ve learned so much from him,” said the mother of two.

With humour, and a whole lot of energy, Pak Habib continues to defy age and inspire many — one dance move at a time. — Bernama