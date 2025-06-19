KUALA LUMPUR, June 19 — Listerine, Malaysia’s leading mouthwash brand, unveiled the Swish & Snap campaign today in collaboration with Watson’s Malaysia to boost oral health awareness.

This initiative aims to enhance oral healthcare practices across Malaysia by promoting a comprehensive daily routine that includes brushing, flossing, and using mouthwash.

The Swish & Snap campaign, featuring a refreshed brand look, seeks to re-educate the public on the importance of integrating mouthwash into daily oral care, transforming it from an occasional use product to a vital part of oral hygiene.

The campaign includes an interactive experience that underscores mouthwash’s role in achieving whole mouth health, comprising education, engagement, and social sharing opportunities.

Listerine Marketing head for Malaysia and Singapore Frances Anne Velante expressed enthusiasm for the campaign and said the brand is excited to collaborate with Watson.

“As a brand, Listerine has more than 135 years of clinical studies and scientific support with clinically-proven essential oils at the core of our formulations that power the efficacy of our products.

“This year, we are excited to partner with Watson’s Malaysia again to bring the Swish & Snap campaign to all Malaysians, for an in-depth understanding of the science behind why adding mouthwash is essential to our daily oral care routines,” she added.

General view during Listerine Swish & Snap Media Event in Kuala Lumpur. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

At the event, Dr Kayla Teh emphasised the necessity of a comprehensive oral care routine to tackle oral bacteria effectively.

“Brushing teeth alone just clears 25 per cent of the bacteria in the mouth.

“A comprehensive routine comprising brushing, flossing, and rinsing with mouthwash is required to maintain oral health,” she advised, recommending a 20-second circular motion for brushing each side, followed by flossing and using mouthwash twice a day to eliminate bacteria.

The event highlighted that studies show Listerine Total Care can deliver up to five times more cleaning power than brushing and flossing alone, by targeting areas harder to reach, like between teeth and along the gumline.

The Swish & Snap campaign complements this message, aiming to collect 5,000 photos of #HealthySmiles from Listerine users as part of the brand’s commitment to better oral health.

The campaign’s first week-long activation will take place at TRX next week, featuring three interactive zones namely; the Science Zone for plaque checks, the Swish & Snap Zone for live mouthwash experiences and photo opportunities, and a Redemption Corner offering gifts to participants who complete the experience.

The interactive Swish & Snap experience will be open to the public at TRX from June 23 to June 29, inviting Malaysians to engage with the campaign and learn more about oral care.