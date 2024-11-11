SEOUL, Nov 11 — One of Korea’s most celebrated drinks, Binggrae’s banana-flavoured milk has been a beloved classic for 50 years. But it’s more than just a drink — the chubby, iconic bottle has become a symbol of Korean pop culture.

Now, its maker, Binggrae Co., is aiming to take things up a notch by pushing for the bottle’s unique design to be officially recognised as part of Korea’s cultural heritage.

According to The Korea Herald, the company is gathering the necessary information to apply for the bottle’s inclusion in the national cultural heritage list, managed by the Korea Heritage Service.

The bottle, which has remained unchanged since banana milk first launched in 1974, is said to be inspired by traditional Korean porcelain moon jars.

In 2016, Binggrae trademarked the bottle’s design to protect its distinct shape.

The Korea Herald said, if successful, the banana milk bottle would join other culturally significant items like the Hyundai Pony (Korea’s first locally produced car) and the Geumseong washing machine, which were both recognised for their historical importance.