KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 10 — Hot Wheels has confirmed that it will release another variant of Proton Saga into the market. The first official rollout will take place at Hot Wheels roadshow in Sunway Pyramid this weekend according to the brand’s official Facebook page.

Positioned under the Factory Fresh series, the new Proton Saga variant is part of the 2025 Hot Wheels Dash B (B Case) release. Aside from having a white colourway, the second variant looked pretty much identical to the original release.

The new variant of the Hot Wheels Proton Saga is not a limited edition product. — SoyaCincau pic

You can still spot the Saga logo on the model’s rear doors as well as black door handles and stripe decals on both sides of the model. There is only the original Proton logo on the front part of the car as well as the AeroDisc-style wheels.

The choice of colour might not be a coincidence

The model might be inspired by the white Proton Saga that is on display at Muzium Negara. — SoyaCincau pic

At the moment, Mattel and Proton have not yet provided any background information regarding the new variant. Hence, it is unknown to us why Mattel has chosen white for this Hot Wheels Proton Saga.

However, we do believe that this model might be inspired by the white Proton Saga that is on display at Muzium Negara. It was one of the first 30 units that were built during the production trial run.

After all, the original Hot Wheels Proton Saga was based on the red Saga that is on display at the Proton Gallery of Inspiration in the national automaker’s Centre of Excellence complex at Shah Alam. That being said, it might be possible that the new white colourway was just a random choice by Mattel.

In case you are wondering, the new variant of the Hot Wheels Proton Saga is not a limited edition product. Don’t expect it to be a walk in the park to get it though as the model will surely once again going to be a major target of collectors and the general public alike. — SoyaCincau