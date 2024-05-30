KUALA LUMPUR, May 30 — Calling all Malaysian jazz lovers!

A world of soothing sounds and sultry atmosphere awaits you at the Royal Selangor Jazz Festival.

The inaugural festival will take place at the Royal Selangor Visitor Centre on July 14 from 10am to 10pm.

It will showcase the leading maestros and muses of the local jazz scene and give a platform for up and coming talents.

Advertisement

Among the performers are Tay Cher Siang and the WVC Jazz Ensemble, Janet Lee and The Shang Sisters, The Frankie Sixes, Fazz, Junji Delfino, David Gomes and more.

Advertisement

Tay is a prominent jazz musician, composer, musical director and the pianist of jazz band the WVC Jazz Ensemble, who were featured in the blockbuster film Crazy Rich Asians.

Lee is a vocalist known as Malaysia’s Queen of Shanghai Jazz and one third of The Shang Sisters trio.

Attendees can also enjoy a day filled with fun activities that will allow them to expand their jazz knowledge with quizzes and games.

Jam sessions and jazz film screenings will be available for music lovers to meet and bond over the love of jazz.

They can also feel the magic of classic jazz songs through vinyl records for sale and get special offers and discounts.

Food and beverages will be provided from local food trucks for guests to savour various culinary options.

Early bird tickets for the festival end tomorrow (May 31) which are priced at RM120 with normal tickets priced at RM150 and RM30 for kids under age 12.

Tickets are available here here.