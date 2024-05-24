IPOH, May 24 — The latest outlet of local kopitiam chain Old Town White Coffee at Jalan Panglima here, boasts a heritage gallery that will serve as a community space.

Located on the second floor of the neo-colonial structure named Old Town Heritage Centre, the gallery takes visitors through a journey of local coffee and kopitiam culture evolution, from its origins to its modern-day prominence.

Curated by William Harald-Wong, key features of the gallery include the Old Town White Coffee process wall, digital panels showcasing heritage stories related to the origins of kopitiams and the Old Town White Coffee brand with historic posters, artefacts and installations celebrating coffee and kopitiam heritage.

Key features of the Heritage Gallery include the Old Town White Coffee process wall. — Picture by Farhan Najib

The heritage gallery will also be hosting heritage, art, cultural and eco-themed workshops in the future.

Kopitiam Asia Pacific Sdn Bhd CEO Dawn Liew said displays in the gallery are part of the Artist Heritage Collaborations Project, featuring works of local artists.

“The Artists Heritage Collaboration Project will be an ongoing initiative to support local artists and craftsmen, and we will continue to seek out potential talents to create new installations to enrich our gallery.

“It's our way of giving back to the community who have done so much to give shape and definition to our business over the years."

Fashion designer Melinda Looi (centre), who designed the limited edition Old Town Heritage tote bag to commemorate the Old Town Heritage Centre's opening, was also present. — Picture by Farhan Najib

On the Old Town Heritage Centre, Liew said it was not just a place to enjoy coffee and food.

“It's a celebration of our shared history and values, as well as a platform for fostering community and environmental stewardship."

She said the location of the Heritage Centre, along the historically significant heritage trail, meant that they must respect the pre-existing traditions that shaped the area.

“This is reflected in the Heritage Centre's architecture and how we operate the place internally."

To celebrate the night, renowned fashion designer Melinda Looi, who designed the limited edition Old Town Heritage tote bag to commemorate the centre's opening, was also present.