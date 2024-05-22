KUALA LUMPUR, May 22 — The new lineup of Mini vehicles has arrived in Malaysia, however, only the Countryman is offered with an all-electric variant. The Mini Countryman SE All4 is the biggest fully electric Mini to arrive in Malaysia and it shares a similar drivetrain as the BMW iX1 and iX2.

Mini Countryman SE All4 Malaysia price

As revealed during Malaysia Motorshow 2024, the Mini Countryman SE All4 is estimated to be priced at RM260,000. Meanwhile, the petrol-powered JCW Countryman All4 is estimated to be priced at RM399,000.

BMW Malaysia has also unveiled the petrol-powered 3-door Mini Cooper S which carries an estimated price tag of RM280,000.

Deliveries for these Minis in Malaysia are set for Q3 2024.

Mini Countryman SE All4 Malaysia key specs

The taller and more spacious Countryman SE All4 for Malaysia comes with a dual-motor setup that drives all four wheels. The twin motors produces a similar 308hp and 494Nm as the BMW iX1/iX2 xDrive30. It boasts a 0-100km/h time of 5.6 seconds, and it can go up to a top speed of 180km/h.

Unlike its previous two generations, the new 3rd generation Countryman looks more boxy but it still boasts improved aerodynamics with a drag coefficient of 0.26cd. Instead of the traditional round shape, the new Countryman gets angular headlamps with 3 DRL modes while the rear gets an LED Union Jack taillights. Being the biggest model in the Mini brand, this 5-seater SUV offers a generous 460-litre boot capacity which is expandable up to 1,350 litres with the rear seats folded.

The interior gets a futuristic refresh with lots of nice fabric materials on the dashboard with contrasting metallic surfaces. The centre of the dash features a huge circular OLED display which looks like a giant smartwatch. There’s no instrument cluster in front of the driver but at least, there’s a fold-out head-up display.

The Mini Countryman SE still gets physical stalks and controls including dedicated knobs and switches for the gear selector, power switch and “Experiences” driving modes.

According to BMW, the new interior design elements are meant to accentuate the spaciousness of the interior. The new proportions allow extra width of nearly 3cm in the shoulder and elbow areas and the rear offers an additional 2.5cm in shoulder width. Also included as standard is Harman Kardon’s 12-speaker surround sound system.

The Mini Countryman SE gets a 66.5kWh battery and it has a WLTP-rated range of 399 to 432km on a single charge. It supports AC charging up to 22kW and DC charging up to 130kW, allowing you to charge this EV from 10-80% in 30 minutes.

The Mini Country Man SE is offered in Smokey Green, Legend Grey, Nanuq White, Melting Silver, Blazing Blue and Chilli Red, and the interior comes in either Vintage Brown or Dark Petrol. — SoyaCincau