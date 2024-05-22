KUALA LUMPUR, May 22 — The BMW i5 M60 xDrive has finally arrived in Malaysia and this is the most powerful i5 yet. Making its debut at Malaysia Autoshow 2023, this full electric executive sedan boasts a more powerful dual-motor setup but it gets less range that the BMW i5 eDrive40.

BMW i5 M60 xDrive Malaysia price

During the launch event, BMW Malaysia also revealed the petrol-powered 520i which is locally assembled. With the new additions, there are now a total of three variants for BMW’s G60 5-series in Malaysia. Interestingly, they have also reduced the price for the single-motor BMW i5 eDrive40 from its initial RM419,800 price tag at the time of launch.

Here’s the official pricing for the current BMW 5 series in Malaysia:

• BMW 520i – RM340,000 (estimated)

(estimated) • BMW i5 eDrive40 M Sport – RM399,800

• BMW i5 M60 xDrive M Sport – RM480,000

BMW i5 M60 xDrive Malaysia key specs

Unlike the previous BMW i5 eDrive40 which is more optimised for range, the M60 variant is all about performance. It features two electric motors that drive all four wheels with a hefty 442kW (592hp) and 820Nm of torque. This 2380kg EV can get from 0 to 100km/h in 3.8 seconds, up to a top speed of 230km/h.

As a comparison, the i5 eDrive40 has a single motor pushing 250kW (335hp) and 430Nm of torque, and can get from 0-100km/h in 6 seconds, up to a top speed of 193km/h.

The BMW i5 M60 gets a similar 83.9kWh battery as the eDrive40 which has a shorter WLTP-rated range of 455 to 516km on a single charge. It supports up to 22kW AC charging and DC charging up to 205kW. According to BMW, a full charge on DC from 10-80% takes 30 minutes while a full charge on AC takes close to 4 and a half hours.

BMW i5 M60 xDrive comes with Driving Assistant Professional which provides Distance Control with Stop & Go function and Steering and Lane Control Assistant for Level 2 semi-autonomous driving experience. The M60 model also gets 21″ aerodynamic wheels from the BMW individual line and Adaptive M Suspension Professional which includes Active Roll Stabilisation featuring Active Roll Comfort.

On the interior, it gets additional carbon-fibre inserts on the dash and it features BMW’s Curved Display with a 12.3″ instrument cluster and a 14.9″ infotainment display powered by BMW Operating System 8.5. For audio, it gets an 18-speaker Bowers & Wilkins Surround Sound System with an amplifier output of 655W.

The BMW i5 M60 is available in Black Sapphire Metallic, Mineral White Metallic, Brooklyn Grey Metallic, Phytonic Blue Metallic, Sophisto Grey Metallic, Oxide Grey Metallic, Cape York Green Metallic, and Fire Red Metallic. Meanwhile, the premium upholstery options include Leather Merino Black / Atlas Grey, Leather Merino Copper Brown / Atlas Grey as well as the Leather Merino Silverstone / Atlas Grey. — SoyaCincau