KUALA LUMPUR, April 25 — Swiss luxury watchmaker Omega will be hosting Thai actor-singer Jirayu Tangsrisuk and Malaysian fashion icon Marion Caunter for the grand opening of its boutique next week.

Located at The Exchange TRX, the new retail outlet will be Omega’s premier boutique in Malaysia with a private lounge.

Also known as James Jirayu, Tangsrisuk became the first male Friend of Omega in Thailand last year.

The Krong Kam star also participated in Dior Men Winter 2023 show as one of the French brand’s ambassadors.

Caunter was named as a Friend of Omega in February 2024. — Picture courtesy of Omega

Caunter, an entrepreneur admired for her impeccable fashion sense, came on board as a Friend of Omega in February.

Her first beauty brand, Mare which focuses on hair products debuted in July 2022.

The Omega TRX boutique will officially open on May 3.