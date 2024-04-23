KUALA LUMPUR, April 24 — For four days from August 1, some 400 people will participate in Penang's annual AsiaLink Sketchwalk.

Organising chairman Joshua Foo said this was the third time Penang was hosting the event, with the first being held in 2012 and the second time two years later in 2014.

“However, the event was called Sketchwalk George Town at that time,” he told Malay Mail, adding that this year's event was jointly organised by Urban Sketchers Penang and the Penang Watercolor Society.

According to Foo, apart from Malaysia, other participants will mostly be from Asia.

Besides sketching, there will also be sketch demonstrations by sketchers from other countries.

The event, which was held in Suwon in South Korea last year, aims to celebrate and cultivate the practice of on-location drawing in the host city.

This non-profit event, Foo said, offers valuable field-sketching tips and provides opportunities for participants to connect with others, make new friends, and improve their skills.

“The participants will be taken to the George Town heritage enclave to do their sketching.”

Besides sketching, there will also be sketch demonstrations by sketchers from other countries. — Photo courtesy of Joshua Foo

The main venues for the event will be at Loft 29 from the first day to the third day while the last day will be held at Fort Cornwallis.

On the demonstrations by sketches, Foo said participants could watch how fellow sketchers execute their drawings.

“Participants can choose a maximum of two artists to follow,” he said, with 16 involved in demonstrations including experienced sketchers, artists, and emerging talents offering fresh perspectives on capturing scenes.

Only 25 participants would be allowed for each demonstrations.

While sketching would be the main activity, Foo added that participants could either arrive earlier or extend their stay in Penang to explore the city further.

As to which city would be hosting the next AsiaLink Sketchwalk, Foo said it would be decided before the current event ends.

“The respective chapter heads will meet during the event in Penang and decide which city will host the event next year.”