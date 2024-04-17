KUALA LUMPUR, April 17 — The Malaysia Technology Expo 2024 Advanced Healthcare and Life Sciences International Innovation Awards & Expo (MTE 2024 AHLS IIAE) is set to take place virtually from August 7 to 9.

The MTE 2024 AHLS IIAE, organised by PROTEMP Exhibitions and Conferences, aims to celebrate and connect innovators, thinkers, and leaders in the healthcare and life sciences community.

During the previous edition, a total of 2,371 attendees from 10 countries participated in the event, which also hosted 108 groundbreaking exhibits.

The 23rd edition of Malaysia Technology Expo (MTE) took place from February 22 to 24 at the World Trade Centre, Kuala Lumpur. — Picture by Raymond Manuel

The highlight of this year’s edition is the International Innovation Awards that offers startups, research institutions and established corporations in the healthcare and life sciences sector to showcase their innovative solutions on an international stage.

Last year, 89 award entries from 10 countries competed for the coveted awards.

This year, the International Innovation Awards has 14 categories, namely Covid-19 Innovations, Diseases, Digital Health & Mobile Solutions, Prevention, Treatment, Detection & Diagnostics, Biotechnology & Life Sciences, AI & Machine Learning, Healthcare Management, Nanotechnology, Environmental Health, Design and Manufacturing, Education and Innovative Collaboration.

More than 130 local and foreign exhibitors from companies, government bodies, schools and universities showcased their latest inventions and products at the MTE 2024 exhibition last February. — Picture by Raymond Manuel

The awards submissions are open until July 10.

Besides the award ceremony, the Innovation Marketplace is also another major attraction for the MTE 2024 AHLS IIAE.

This virtual exhibition space provides a platform for businesses and institutions to display their latest breakthroughs and connect with potential partners and clients.

For more information on MTE 2024 AHLS IIAE, visit http://ahls.mte.org.my