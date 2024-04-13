KUALA LUMPUR, April 13 — Taiwan has been putting effort into becoming an ideal Muslim friendly destination.

And it seems to be paying off, with it ranking top three in the global Muslim Travel Index for Non-OIC (Organisation of Islamic Cooperation) destinations for three years from 2021.

Taiwan was also named inclusive destination of the year (Non-OIC) at the 2023 Halal in Travel Awards.

As the Halal market is getting more attention in Taiwan, Malay Mail took the chance to experience firsthand at six Muslim-friendly hotels and Halal eateries around Taiwan, certified by the Islamic Association of Taiwan as well as by the Chinese Muslim Association.

The Kaohsiung Halal Beef Restaurant is located just beside the Kaohsiung Mosque in the Lingya District. — Picture by Arif Zikri

Kaohsiung Halal Beef Restaurant, Kaohsiung

Located just beside the Kaohsiung Mosque in the Lingya District, the Kaohsiung Halal Beef Restaurant is definitely a must-visit for those looking to try authentic and Halal Taiwanese food — especially for beef lovers.

From beef noodle soup with a hint of mint to savoury fried 'kangkung' (water spinach) with beef to stir fry beef kidney and tripe - don’t forget to try it with their special chilli relish.

The cosy corner lot restaurant offers a clean and minimalistic appearance.

Enjoy a meal with a view at the in house restaurant at Han Hsien International Hotel. — Picture by Arif Zikri

Han Hsien International Hotel, Kaohsiung

This five star hotel located on Sihwei Road doesn’t just offer state of the art facilities across its 42-storey building but also Muslim-friendly accommodations with its rooms including the direction of the Qibla, prayer mats as well as prayer times.

The hotel also has a Halal certified kitchen and is able to serve Halal breakfast while staff can also provide a list of Halal restaurants nearby.

Aside from that, its in-house restaurant also offers a breathtaking view of Kaohsiung city centre which is not to be missed.

The go-to place for Indonesian cuisines in Kaohsiung. -— Picture by Arif Zikri

Chen Lili Indonesian Food, Kaohsiung

This Indonesian eatery in Yancheng District is the go to place if you’re in the mood for Indonesian cuisine.

They offer a wide variety of Indonesian food from Nasi Goreng to Ayam Penyet to chicken noodle Soto with beef meatballs- and aside from its cosy interior, their friendly staff are also there to ensure an excellent dining experience.

The Schokolake Country House, a perfect place for chocolate lovers. — Picture by Arif Zikri

Schokolake Country House, Miaoli County

The Schokolake Country House is the dream place for chocolate lovers as you can get your hands on locally-made chocolate as it is a chocolate manufactory centre with its own chocolate museum.

Not only can you choose from a wide range of Halal chocolate products such as chocolate bars and soft chocolates with a variety of flavours, the country house also has a restaurant that serves Halal food.

Located in between the mountains of Miaoli, the Schokolake Country House also has its own garden pond across the restaurant.

They serve 'teh tarik' here! — Picture by Arif Zikri

Kunming Islamic Restaurant, Taipei

Tucked behind an alleyway just a few kilometres away from the Taipei Arena, the Kunming Islamic Restaurant is another go to place to find authentic Taiwanese food as well as Pan-Asian cuisine.

And Malaysians, they also serve Teh Tarik here!

Freshly made Pineapple Cake at the Vigor Kobo Pineapple Cake Factory. — Picture by Arif Zikri

Vigor Kobo Pineapple Cake Factory, New Taipei City

Apart from Taiwan’s staple beef noodles and bubble teas, pineapple cake is also a must try whenever you visit there and it also makes a good confectionery to bring home for your loved ones.

The Vigor Kobo Pineapple Cake Factory in New Taipei City is amongst the many places where you can get your hands on some freshly made, Halal-certified Pineapple Cake as well as milk sun cakes.

They also have a mini tour where you can witness how the pastry was made and even craft your own.