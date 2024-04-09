KUALA LUMPUR, April 9 — Globally, the esports industry was valued at over US$1.6 billion (RM7.57 billion) in 2023 and is expected to hit US$3 billion by 2027.

The billion-dollar-industry, however, is rarely considered a worthwhile pursuit in Malaysia and is largely confined to the younger generation.

Through the Boomers2Gamers campaign, Goodday Charge seeks to bridge the generation gap and challenge the negative stereotypes that are often propagated by older parents.

Through the contest, adults aged 50 and above have the opportunity to form Malaysia’s first senior esports team for Counter Strike 2, with prizes worth up to RM20,000.

The campaign follows Goodday Charge’s recent legitimising initiatives to debunk myths surrounding esports while pushing for greater acceptance that esports is a legitimate form of sport, just like traditional sports.

The initiatives, among others, include sponsoring the development of the National eSport Development Guideline (Nesdeg), that was launched by Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh in June 2023, to protect esports athletes and ensure the development of the industry.

In November 2023, Goodday Charge appointed one of Malaysia’s most successful esports athletes, xNova, as the face of the brand’s revamped packaging.

In January 2024, the company was also the brand sponsor for the 2024 Malaysian eSports Awards (MEA) — the country’s first-ever award ceremony to celebrate the esports community.

Professional esports player Cheng Jin Xiang, 24, who goes by the username NothingtoSay was named the ‘Male Player of the Year’ at the MEA.

Meanwhile, Ramona Azween Zaharuddin received the ‘Female Player of the Year’ award while Yoodo Alliance bagged the ‘Team of the Year’ award.

From left: Media Prima Audio strategic advisor Datuk Jake Abdullah, Yoodo Alliance representative Luqmanul Hakim Antong and Goodday marketing manager Pia Lisa. — Picture courtesy of Goodday Charge

Malay Mail spoke to some of the winners who have shattered stereotypes surrounding esports through their passion and perseverance.

Let achievements speak

Like most gaming enthusiasts, Muhammad Hazim Irfan Kamarudin, 20, and Muhammad Luqman Hakim Hasan, 19, endured criticisms and scoldings from their parents for pursuing esports.

They, however, remained undeterred and trained nine hours daily, six days in a week with their PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) mobile team, Yoodo Alliance.

“Let your achievements speak for themselves. It is normal for parents to worry about their children’s future.

“After seeing my achievements now, my parents are more receptive towards esports and value my career choice and commitment,” Hazim said.

Echoing similar views, Luqman said the onus is on esports athletes to show their parents that esports is a money-making industry with bright prospects.

Meanwhile, Cheng welcomed the Boomers2Gamers campaign as a creative strategy to destigmatise esports among the senior generations.

“The elders usually just observe us playing but they don’t play. Why not give them a chance to experience the thrills and challenges in esports?” he said.

Cheng also emphasised that esports players require proper nutrition and an active lifestyle to maintain their health and fitness.

“Strong endurance and sharp focus are crucial for esports players.

“I usually consider taking foods like fruits and chocolate to boost my energy before my tournaments start,” he said.

Likewise, Hazim said he regularly plays badminton to improve his hand-eye coordination and reflexes while preparing for an esports tournament.

Up for a challenge?

To spice things up, Goodday Charge has challenged some prominent Malaysians on Instagram to participate in the Boomers2Gamers campaign, including Capital A chief executive officer Tan Sri Tony Fernandes.

Tagging him on Instagram, Goodday posted: “Hey Tony, you’ve given everyone the chance to fly. We’re giving everyone the chance to embrace esports as a real sport.”

Similarly, Goodday invited Malaysia’s first astronaut Datuk Dr Sheikh Muszaphar Shukor Sheikh Mustapha to inspire confidence in esports players and asked popular comedian Harith Iskander to use his “comedic chops” and convince people that esports players are athletes too.

Many curious and excited Instagram users hopped on the trend and tagged other local celebrities, such as Datuk Hans Isaac, Datuk Afdlin Shauki and culinary superstar Datuk Chef Wan to take up the challenge.

