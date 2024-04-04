KUALA LUMPUR, April 4 ― After the company brought in the EV to Malaysia for preview last month, GWM Malaysia today officially announced the Malaysian pricing for the new Ora 07. The new model is the second EV from the company after the Ora Good Cat which was launched back in December 2022.

Ora 07 Malaysia pricing, colours, warranty

GWM has brought two variants of Ora 07 to Malaysia. Here’s how much they cost:

• GWM Ora 07 Long Range Ultra: RM169,800

• GWM Ora 07 Performance: RM189,800

In terms of colourways, both Ora 07 variants can be obtained in Grey, Purple, and White. The Performance variant comes standard with a brown interior while the Long Range Ultra features a black interior although you can switch it to brown for an additional fee of RM2,500.

The Ora 07 comes with a 6-year/150,000km warranty for the vehicle alone while there is a separate 8-year/180,000km warranty for its high voltage battery, electric motor, and electric motor control unit. GWM also offers a 1-to-1 replacement for the EV’s high-voltage battery if its health falls under 70 per cent during the warranty period.

Meanwhile, the company is also extending the vehicle warranty for the first 500 Ora 07 customers to 8 years or 180,000km, whichever comes first. They will also receive a free home wallbox charger as part of GWM’s early bird offer for the new EV.

Ora 07 Malaysia quick specs

Equipped with a front-mounted 150kW (201hp) electric motor, the Ora 07 Long Range Ultra also offers 340Nm of torque which helps the EV accelerate from 0 to 100km/h in 7.9 seconds. It also has a top speed of 170 km/h.

Thanks to its 83.5kWh ternary lithium battery pack, the Ora 07 Long Range Ultra can deliver up to 640km of range although this figure is based on the more lenient NEDC standards.

On the other hand, you can also opt for the all-wheel drive Performance variant. Fitted with two motors, owners have access to 300kW (402hp) of output and a maximum torque of 680Nm.

Naturally, the Ora 07 Performance is much quicker than its Long Range Ultra counterpart with century sprint timing of 4.3 seconds. This variant also has a slightly higher top speed at 180km/h.

Just like the Long Range Ultra variant, the Performance model is also powered by the same 83.5kWh ternary lithium battery pack. However, the extra firepower does take a toll on its range as the Ora 07 Performance can only go up to 550km.

When it comes to the charging capability, the Ora 07 supports AC charging of up to 11kW. It also supports DC fast charging of up to 88kW which allows it to be charged from 30 per cent to 80 per cent in 30 minutes. ― SoyaCincau