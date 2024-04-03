KUALA LUMPUR, April 3 — Dutch DJ Armin van Buuren is returning to Malaysia for the upcoming Pinkfish Music & Arts Festival 2024.

In an Instagram post yesterday (April 2), Pinkfish revealed the full festival lineup which will feature Van Buuren as the headline act.

The trance maestro will be spinning the decks at the Surf Beach in Sunway Lagoon on June 8 alongside Ukrainian DJ Miss Monique, Korean rapper Sik-K and other acts.

The award-winning DJ is one of the most popular EDM artists in the world and has been an important figure in trance music worldwide.

The 47-year-old last performed in Malaysia in 2019 and has performed multiple times prior in 2017, 2013 and 2014.

Also joining the festival are local girl group DOLLA, Singaporean rapper Yung Raja and Malaysian singer Ismail Izzani.

The festival will be divided into three stages: The main stage’The Jungle’ and ‘The Beach Hut’, with each giving festival goers its own genre.

The Jungle stage will be taken over by Swedish DJ Jeremy Olander in his first Malaysian set and local acts Aidaho and Axel Groove.

The Beach Hut stage will feature homegrown acts like Bate, Chukiess & Whackboi, Cassie D, Mister Ariffin and Nashyk.

Early bird and phase 1 tickets for the festival have been sold out, according to Pinkfish.

General admission, phase 2 and VIP tickets are available on Pinkfish’ official website.

Ticket prices start at RM318 for General Admission, RM548 for VIP Phase 2, RM748 for a single VVIP pass and RM8,000 onwards for VVIP Sofa Lounge packages.

Music lovers can secure their tickets faster by using the promo code PLPINKFISH on Paylater by Grab which offers up to RM30 off and expires after June 8.