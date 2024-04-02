KUCHING, April 2 — Tourism Malaysia has launched the Sarawak Delta Geopark and Gawai 2024 packages to promote the unique geopark tourism products and the Gawai celebration in the state to local and international tourists.

A total of 37 packages were developed in collaboration with 13 tour operators from Sarawak and Peninsular Malaysia, offering visits to biological and cultural sites around Kuching, Bau and Padawan.

Tourism Malaysia Package Development director Mohd Roslan Abdullah said among the packages offered are the Geological, Heritage & Exploration @ Sarawak Delta Geopark, Gawai Open House at Matop Longhouse, Babulang Festival in Limbang and Irau Aco Lun Bawang Festival.

“The creation of these packages is part of efforts to diversify tourism offerings in preparation for the Visit Malaysia Year 2026 campaign,” he said during the launch event held here today.

All these tourism packages have been compiled into a brochure, now available for download on the Tourism Malaysia website at www.malaysia.travel. — Bernama

