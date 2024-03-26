KUALA LUMPUR, March 25 — Malaysia’s electric vehicle market welcomed two new models last month in the form of MG4 and MG ZS EV. While their creator, SAIC Motor has revealed plenty of information regarding both models at that time, they will only receive their official launch later this week.

MG4 and MG ZS EV Malaysia pricing

Scheduled to take place on 27 March, one of the major announcements that SAIC is expected to make at MG Malaysia’s grand launch event is the finalised pricing for MG4 and MG ZS EV. While we did mention their pricing in our previous report, those were just estimates.

As a refresher, here is the estimated starting price for the MG4 which is available in four different variants:

MG4 Standard: RM104,000

MG4 Luxury: RM129,000

MG4 Luxury Extended Range: RM 149,000

MG4 XPower: RM159,000

As for the MG ZS EV, it is available only in a single variant and has an estimated starting price of RM129,000.

MG4 Malaysia quick specs

While their general exterior design looked the same, several factors separated the four MG4 variants. Malaysian customers choose between three rear-wheel drive (RWD) options as well as one all-wheel drive (AWD) model.

For the RWD options, the designated starting point is the Standard model which has been fitted with a 125kW (168hp) electric motor that also produces 250Nm of torque. This variant also features a 51kWh battery pack that allows it to deliver a WLTP-rated range of up to 350km.

You can choose to step up to the Luxury model which has a more powerful 150kW (201hp) motor although it still produces the same amount of maximum torque as its Standard counterpart at 250Nm. This model also has a larger 64kWh battery which allows it to offer better range at up to 435km.

Then, there is also the Extended Range version which has the largest battery capacity among all MG4 variants in Malaysia at 77kWh. This allows it to deliver up to 520km of range and that’s not all: the Extended Range is also the most powerful RWD-based MG4 given its 180kW (241hp) motor that also delivers 350Nm of torque.

If performance is what you are looking for, then the MG4 XPower might be the answer that you are looking for. This AWD hatchback comes with two electric motors that provides a total output of 320kW (429hp) and 600Nm of torque.

With the help of the powerful dual motor setup, the XPower can go from 0 to 100km/h in just 3.8 seconds together with a top speed of 200km/h. Fitted with the same 64kWh battery pack as per the Luxury variant, the extra firepower did affect its range though at just 385km.

Here’s a summary of the main specifications for all four variants of the MG4:

MG ZS EV Malaysia quick specs

As noted earlier, there is only one variant for MG ZS EV in Malaysia. Unlike the MG4 which comes with RWD and AWD setups, the ZS EV is a front-wheel drive (FWD) model.

Equipped with a single 130kW (174hp) motor, it also produces 280Nm of torque and can go from 0 to 100km/h in 8 seconds alongside a maximum speed of 170km/h.

This EV is powered by a 51.1kWh battery pack which allows it to have WLTP-rated range of 320km. Unlike the MG4 which can support DC fast charger of up to 150kW, the ZS EV is limited to just 50kW although the AC charging support is still similar at 7kW. — SoyaCincau