KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 29 — Swiss luxury watchmaker Omega has welcomed local entrepreneur and fashion icon Marion Caunter into its Omega Malaysia family.

“We are thrilled to welcome Marion as our Friend of the Brand in Malaysia,” said Omega president and CEO Raynald Aeschlimann in a statement.

“Her charisma, influence and push for perfection make her the ideal choice to embody the elegance and contemporary spirit that defines Omega,” he added.

Caunter’s illustrious career has made her one of Malaysia’s most iconic figures and a revered style icon.

Her role as a co-founder in multiple ventures and the recent establishment of her beauty brand, Mare, also reflect her creative vision and dedication to delivering quality products.

This relentless pursuit of excellence aligns with Omega’s drive for perfection in watchmaking.

“Truly honoured,” said Caunter on Instagram, after a media event to announce her appointment at Omega’s boutique in The Exchange TRX.

“I cannot wait to experience more monumental firsts with Omega as a friend of the brand,” she added.

According to Omega, Caunter’s journey and values align with the brand’s commitment to crafting timepieces that blend classic craftsmanship with contemporary style.