KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 23 — Local transgender social media personality Nur Sajat will be participating in the Miss Mardi Gras Queen 2024.

Taking to her social media, the 39-year-old shared with her followers her custom-made national outfit that she will be wearing in the pageant.

“My national costume, it is 60 percent done. Inspired by the Langkasuka Malay Kingdom of Kedah,” she said in the post.

In a separate post, Sajat shared a behind-the-scenes look of a photoshoot for the event.

Many of her followers wished her luck in the pageant, saying she looked beautiful.

Miss Mardi Gras Queen is an annual transgender beauty pageant.

The finals for the event will take place Saturday, February 24, and the pageant winner will be paraded the following week at the Sydney Mardi Gras parade, Hype reported.

Nur Sajat became famous on social media for her funny antics and beauty.

Her problems began in 2017 after announcing she was identifying fully as a female.

In October 2021, Nur Sajat fled to Australia, where she was given asylum and citizenship to avoid persecution in Malaysia.