KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 23 — American fashion brand Kate Spade New York celebrated its first concept store at The Exchange TRX with a grand opening graced by popular Thai actor Force Jiratchapong.

Wearing a bomber jacket and cream Dakota crossbody, Jiratchapong drew a huge gathering of fans, some of whom waited for hours to catch a glimpse of him.

“Thank you everyone who came! Saya cinta kamu (I love you),” the 26-year-old Safe House star later posted on Instagram.

Other notable attendees at the event on Wednesday (February 21) were local celebrities Anna Jobling and Jestinna Kuan wearing the brand’s Spring 2024 collection.

Inspired by the concept of a 'great escape', the store celebrates its iconic DNA and offers customers an experience that nods to the brand’s unique approach to femininity.

The store’s environment highlights the warmth of an eclectic New York City apartment - the brand’s hometown - with the interior adorned in wood tones, wall coverings and gold accents.

The afterparty event at Aurum Theatre featured entertainment by DJ Ashley Lau and DJ Jovynn. The cinema was transformed into an event space highlighting the brand’s signature green and adorned with elements that reflected a playful spirit.

